SCARBOROUGH – Charlene (Herrick) Wendrick, 58, passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Dec 31, 2023. Charlene was born on April 5, 1965 in Portland, the daughter of Robert Herrick and Patricia (Hamel) Pease.

﻿Charlene attended Scarborough High School. Her passion for animals, especially her beloved cat, Medusa, led her to dedicate her time to volunteering at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland and Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk. Additionally, she lent her expertise in food service to Meals on Wheels. Charlene’s career was spent catering, bartending, and in restaurant management. She was recognized as a skilled cook by her family.

A strong-willed woman, she eschewed traditional girlishness, opting instead for a rough-around-the-edges demeanor, which she fully embraced. Despite her exterior, those who got to know her discovered a sweet and squishy interior. Her aesthetic leaned more toward leather jackets, dark shades, and motorcycles. While she didn’t ride herself, she enthusiastically seized opportunities to hop on the back of a friend’s motorcycle and enjoy a ride.

Charlene wanted to share her love for her boys, Kenny, Jeromy, and Drew, and her grandchildren. “Thank you to all that helped me through my ‘rough’ times, they know who they are”.

﻿Charlene was predeceased by her parents and a nephew, Lowell.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph; sons, Kenneth, Jeromy and wife Szu-Yu “Candice”, and Drew and wife Alyssa; grandchildren, Reiyu, Lenox, Riley, and Elise; stepdad, Lowell; brother, Robert and wife Jennifer; stepbrother Jonathan and stepsister, Jennifer; Aunt Nancy and Uncle Ernie; and many nieces and nephews.

﻿Visiting hours will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m, with brief prayers at noon on Jan. 20, 2024 at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Charlene’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Charlene’s memory to:

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

PO Box 336

Westbrook, ME 04098 or at http://www.arlgp.org/memorial

