Abbey Justine Dotson

PORTLAND – Abbey Justine Dotson, 40, formerly of Portland. Funeral services 2 p.m. Thursday Jan. 18 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., in Portland. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. after the service. The family has requested that all who are able, please wear something purple.

To see Abbey’s full obituary, share a memory or leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

