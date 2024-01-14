POLAND – Janelle A. Sperdakos, 23, of Poland, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

Janelle was born on July 12, 2000, in Bridgton, the daughter of Jennifer D. (Willey) Bouffard and Nicholas J. Sperdakos. She graduated from Massabesic High School in 2018 and attended school at SMCC, SpaTech, and later Aveda Institute in Augusta, where she earned her degree in cosmetology. She had recently started her own business entity working out of Slate Studios in Portland. Janelle loved to make people feel and look beautiful.

She loved playing softball with her exceptional catching/throwing/hitting skills surrounded by her teammates and coaching team, open water and ice-fishing with her grandfather and stepdad (always out fishing them), snowmobiling, hiking, traveling, the company of and caring for animals, her family, music, and all the things a vivacious young 23-year-old woman would.

Janelle loved fiercely! Opening her heart to everyone she came across. Sharing words of wisdom, trying to make everyone she encountered feel special.

She is so immensely loved by her mother, Jennifer Bouffard, and stepfather, Heath of Poland; her father, Nicholas Sperdakos and his wife, Anne of Lewiston; her brother, Ethan Sperdakos and his wife, Alexis stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Ariz.; maternal grandfather, Jerry Willey and his wife, Shelly of Palmyra, paternal grandfather, Theodore Sperdakos of Alexander; paternal grandmother, Regina Berube and her husband, Ray of Lewiston; aunt, Erica DiCentes and her husband, Jon of North Waterboro; aunt, Laura Sperdakos and her daughter, Ashley of Gray/New Gloucester; uncle Dean Sperdakos of Lewiston; step-grandmother, Carol Spellman and her husband, Tom of Sanford; aunt, Amy Bouffard of Sanford; her boyfriend, Ryan Jones of Lewiston; and many other family members that loved her unconditionally.

She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Janice Willey, who she’s flying high with now.

Memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 17 at the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco. Please share your Janelle tributes with her family at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in Janelle’s memory to

Massabesic Little League

P.O. Box 675

Alfred, ME 04002

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous