PEAKS ISLAND – Wendy Bergier Ashley, 80, died peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 22, 2023.

She began her career in astrology in 1970 when she opened a shop in Perkins Cove, Maine. An internationally renowned and gifted astrologer, Wendy founded the discipline of AstroMythology, incorporating her knowledge of astronomy, Jungian and Archetypal symbolism and the myths of the constellations, planets and ancient cosmology. Wendy was a teacher and was widely respected and admired by her peers for her insight, wisdom and compassion. She was also a passionate activist in the early LGBTQ and women’s rights movements.

An excellent cook, a singer of folk songs and a consummate storyteller, Wendy was described as a wild, ample, overflowing Mary Poppins with a great sense of humor and joie de vivre.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in Cultural Anthropology and Women’s Studies from the University of Southern Maine and held a degree in Naked-Eye Astronomy. She is the author of “Sticks and Stones: Paleolithic Astrology and Naked Eye Astronomy – Techniques for Contemporary Astrologers” and is published in “Communicating the Horoscope” and in “Under One Sky”.

Wendy is survived by her children, Randall Brown of Little Falls, N.Y., Peder Ashley of Portland, Susan Ashley of Peaks Island, and Edmund Ashley of Portland; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and her sister, Barbara Bergier of New York City, N.Y.

Dr. Charles Ponce and his wife Jacqueline registered a star in Wendy’s name in the constellation of Orion; look for the three stars of his belt, somewhere nearby is the Wendy star.

There will be an opportunity to share your memories and celebrate Wendy’s life in Spring 2024.

Memorial contributions may be sent to:

The Center for

Grieving Children or:

World Central Kitchen or:

Doctors Without Borders

