PORTLAND – Harry Wagner Konkel, United States Naval Officer, Philanthropist, Cherished Neighbor and Friend, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on July 11, 1935, in Jackson, Wyoming, son of Maurice and Beatrice Helen (Nelle) Wagner.

Harry leaves behind his beloved daughter Susie Konkel of Cape Elizabeth. He was predeceased by his wife Susan Donnell Konkel in 2009 and their son James Konkel in 2022.

In his youth, studies and dreams of a naval career filled his steadfast vision. Family always came first for Harry. From hugs in the morning to “cheers” in the evening they were first and foremost on his mind. Predeceased by his wife Susan Donnell Konkel in 2009, theirs was truly love at first sight happenstance when they met at a holiday party in Findlay, OH during his 1958 holiday leave. After an often long distance courtship, they were married in Findlay on June 3, 1960. Moving from Naval station to station would be the norm for decades as he served the United States Navy. First was Long Beach, Calif., where they lived for three years and their son, James Donnell Konkel, was born. From there it was up the coast to the Monterey Peninsula for two years and their daughter, Susie Konkel, was born. Over the next 20 years the family accompanied Harry to his various duty stations along the East Coast, residing in Southern and Northern Virginia, Hingham, Mass., and Newport, R.I. Harry was at sea for long periods of time. After his naval retirement in 1985, they returned to Findlay, Ohio and moved to Portland in 1987. Harry loved to travel even after his tours of duty and did so extensively too many parts of the world. Favored destinations were anywhere his family was living.

He enjoyed celebrating milestone occasions from an Army Navy game with USNA alumni, birthday dinners at favorite restaurants to ringing in the holidays and the blooming of the spring orchids with friends and neighbors.

Harry graduated from Jackson-Wilson High School in Jackson Wyoming with the class of 1953 and studied at the University of Wyoming for one year before attending the United States Naval Academy, where he graduated in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science. He later earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering at the Naval Postgraduate School, 1965 and Master of Arts at the Naval War College, 1974.

Harry Wagner Konkel was a career officer who served to the rank of Captain in the United States Navy receiving the Decorated Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service medal with one gold star and Navy Commendation Medal with two gold stars.

His naval career began as a Commissioned ensign, United States Navy, 1958 advancing through ranks to Captain, United States Navy in 1979 and following meritorious service retired from the United States Navy in 1985. During his career, he commanded two destroyers and one destroyer tender.

For a man who’s calling was to be a naval officer and Captain of ships carrying thousands of men and women serving and protecting our nation, he was equally esteemed with his listening skills and emotional acumen which fostered trust, lifelong friendships and the helping of others in need.

Some people just have a knack for approaching each day with the intent of doing good for others. Often quiet and introspective, Harry Konkel became known as a philanthropist beyond measure, adoring of Maine, a protector of nature, passionate about the arts from canvas to the stage, and always ardent about striving for the best healthcare possible for the people of Maine.

The Konkel family has changed lives, saved lives, saved landscapes and improved the quality of life in many places throughout North America, none more so than Maine. For decades Harry and his late wife Susan Konkel and their children Jim and Susie continued the Donnell family precedent of making foundational contributions to causes they care deeply about.

Always humble about the philanthropic resources Harry had at his disposal, he approached philanthropy with sincere consideration for the quality of the impact his contributions would have on the world from local healthcare, the arts, naval service men and women and those who were unable to speak for themselves. He approached his philanthropy like he approached a new friend – he was thoughtful, inquisitive, sincere, compassionate, astute and wanting to do the right thing at the right time. Local charities who would come to call Harry a friend and a benefactor included: Maine Medical Center, Maine Cancer Foundation, the Portland Museum of Art, Mercy Hospital, Portland Symphony, Portland Stage and nationally Ducks Unlimited and the United States Naval Academy and Institute.

Harry’s acumen for leadership was shared broadly. He served on the Board of trustees of Gunston School, Centreville, Maryland, Gould Academy, Bethel, Maine and the Board directors of the Humane Society, Findlay, Ohio. More recent volunteer service and guidance were provided as the National director of the Navy League United States, Portland Museum Art, fellow 1993-1996, trustee, since 1996. President of the Osher Library Associates, Osher Map Library, 1995-1998, and the United States Navy, Blue and Gold. Harry was instrumental in bringing the Naval Academy Men’s Glee Club to the Portland Symphony and was delighted that President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush joined them for the evening.

A member of the Bohemian Club in California, he often enjoyed the arts and cultural retreats. Harry was most attentive to world affairs and complex national and international issues. Never short of newsletters, journals and back in the day monthly magazines which filled his library. Harry always remained current from naval updates, complex international exchanges to conservation and the arts.

Harry’s commitments to the advancement of healthcare close to home in Portland was been remarkable, timely, and forever life-changing for thousands of Mainers. The Konkel family’s wish is to ensure the highest quality care possible was at the ready for the people of Maine when the need arises. During the dedication which named the Susan Donnell Konkel Pavilion at Maine Medical Center, Harry’s son James said, “our family is honored to do the right and necessary thing when needs impact those around us. Family looks over us and out for us each day (as does Maine Medical Center) and that’s what our Mom and Dad taught us to focus on”.

Harry joined the Portland Museum of Art Board of Trustees in 1996, following in the footsteps of his wife Susan who had also served on the Board prior to Harry. Harry was elected to a lifetime term as an Honorary Trustee in 2016 as the PMA rose to world class status. And their daughter Susie joined the Board in 2019.

The family wishes to extend special gratitude for the care and comfort provided over the years at Maine Medical Center and the MMC Emergency Department as well as special thanks to the associates of Home Instead including Elizabeth, Danielle, Jim, Renee’, Sara, Audrey, Christine and Maria.

To dear friends’, shipmates, and community leaders with whom Harry engaged over the years he would salute and bid you farewell and calm seas.

A celebration of his life will be held at The Portland Country Club in Falmouth, Maine from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2024. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, ME To view Harry’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Memorials in Harry’s name may be made to the charity of one’s choice

