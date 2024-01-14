https://www.pressherald.com/2024/01/14/obituaryjanelle-a-sperdakos
Death Notice: Janelle A. Sperdakos
Sperdakos, Janelle A. 23, of Poland, Jan. 9. Visit 2-5 p.m., Jan. 17, Hall Funeral Home, Casco. ...
