PORTLAND – Our beautiful Mom, Gram, Great-gram and Great-great-gram has passed at the incredible age of 103!

Mildred was born in Waltham, Mass., daughter of Lillian Ora (Newman) Phillips and Albert Lord Phillips and from the age of 10, on, her loving stepfather, Oscar Seavey.

Mildred’s amazing beginning started with the miracle of survival born as a premature 3 ½ pound baby. Her parents’ journey from Ellsworth to Boston, Mass. in search of a better work opportunity was indeed a blessing with its much more sophisticated hospital.

Soon returning to Maine, Mildred grew up in Seawall and Manset on Mount Desert Island where they lived for many years with her cherished grandparents Edgar and Jesse Newman.

Her schooling began in a one room schoolhouse in Seawall and she graduated high school from Pemetic in Southwest Harbor with her class of “38” traveling to the New York City World Fair!

Two years later she married her high school sweetheart, Francis Thompson Chalmers Jr. Together they welcomed five children to their family.

Their 52-year marriage took them from M.D.I. to Ellsworth; to Martinsville, Va.; back to M.D.I. and for the last 49 years, Portland.

A lifelong dream of studying cosmetology was fulfilled after moving to Portland as a 54-year old woman. She was able to practice for 30 years retiring at the age of 84 from St. Joseph’s Manor. Needless to say, Mom’s hands were always busy!

Mildred loved creating a beautiful, inviting home. Her home was always open to family, friends and neighbors with invitations to tea, delicious dinners or spending the night. She enjoyed working in her yard and gardens; filling free time with a good book; knitting, crocheting, quilting

treasures for loved ones; and taking care of much-loved elder family members and extra special precious new babies.

With every breath her first and most important act was to live in a way reflecting God as her center. She has always been an active church member contributing in any way she could: Ladies Guild; teaching Sunday School; deacon; crafts for the fairs and always baking whether beans, pies, or her famous peanut butter fudge or cookies.

Such a generous woman and an incredible role model to so many; but especially her four adult children and 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren (with two on the way); and three great-great, plus another soon to join them. What a legacy!

Surviving children are Francis III, Daniel (Rita), Linda (Tom) and Amy (Michael).

Mildred was predeceased by her parents and stepdad; her husband; a young son, Wendall Dana; and daughter-in-law, Sandra.

Mom’s wish was to stay in her home and did until seven weeks before passing. She moved only one mile away to beautiful Birchwood’s at Canco Assisted Living. The family is so grateful to Chellie and her loving and professional team and to Affinity Hospice and your amazing, gentle guidance through this final earthly walk. We treasure you Summer, Jodi, Madeline and Emily.

Memorial service will be at Blue Point Congregational Church, 236 Pine Point Rd., Scarborough, Jan. 20, at 12:30 p.m., with reception to follow downstairs.

A complete obituary can be found at the Advantage Funeral and Cremation Service, Portland website.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Blue Point Congregational Church window fund or

Iris Network in Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous