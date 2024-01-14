BOSTON, Mass. – Matthew Aaron Macey, 36, passed away on January 2, 2024, in South Boston, Mass.
Matt was born in Concord, N.H. on Oct. 22, 1987, the son of Brent and Sue Macey. After graduating from Massabesic High School in Waterboro, Maine, Matt attended the University of New Hampshire and graduated with a BS in Civil Engineering.
Matt had deep love for his family and girlfriend, and enjoyed dogs, movies, video games, nerding out on random subjects, wearing headlamps, and being a top notch engineer. He was a talented vegetable gardener, a connoisseur of fine and expensive foods, a fixer and maker of many things, and an avid camper, fisherman and kayaker. He was a hilarious guy: kind, brave and smart.
Matt had addiction. He fought it valiantly for 20 years, sometimes successfully and sometimes not. Sadly, it got him in the end.
Matt is survived by his mother Sue Macey and stepfather William Kowalczyk, his father Brent Macey; his sister Emma Macey, his long-time girlfriend Paige Dickie; his two favorite dogs Finley and Sally; his grandfather Richard Thayer; his aunts and uncles Sharon and Tom Durkis, Sue Macey, Nora and Barry Macey, and Christine and John Wickes; also by his cousins Jessica Stokes, Sundra Murphy, Greg Macey, Kim Macey and Brendan Macey. He was predeceased by his uncle Bruce Macey; cousin Shannon McCarthy; grandmother Patricia Thayer and step-grandmother Jeri Thayer.
A memorial service for Matt will be held on Jan. 27 from 1 – 4 p.m. at DiMillo’s Restaurant, Long Wharf, Portland, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
Preble Street at
https://www.preblestreet.org/donate/ or
Milestone Recovery at
https://milestone-recovery.org/donate
