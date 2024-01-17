BIDDEFORD – Michael Panenka, 54, passed away Jan. 12, 2024. He suffered massive brain hemorrhaging due to multiple strokes on Jan. 6, 2024 after six days of fighting for his life in the ICU at Maine Med, we are heartbroken to say that he is no longer with us on Earth.

He leaves behind his son Miles, daughter Rosie, his partner, Lesley Tracy, step daughter, Lindsay Tracy, step grandchildren Mackenzie and James Tracy; his brother Nicholas Panenka, sister-in-law Cathy Panenka, niece Gianna Dudley, sister Erin Tanguay, brother-in-law Chris Tanguay, and his parents George and Sandy Panenka. He will be so missed by all of his family and dear friends.

He graduated from Waynflete high school in 1988. His time working as a chef at Walters carried through his life as he loved to cook for his family and friends these mouthwatering, gourmet meals. Michael was a writer, director, cameraman and grip for local and major film productions, working with famous celebrities. He started working for Connectivity Point March of 2021 and was there until he passed. His absolute favorite thing to do, though, was to cheer on his children from the sidelines of their sports games. Michael was the most devoted father, and was a light to all who was blessed to know him.

A visitation is planned for Friday Jan. 19, 2024 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. then a service from 5:30 – 6 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins to be followed by a celebration of life at the Elks club at 1945 Congress St, in Portland from 6 – 9 p.m.

To share memories of Michael or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com