BRUNSWICK – Ann C. Young, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Jan.9, 2024 at the Hillhouse, Bath with her long-time friend Glenna Field by her side.
Ann was born in Brunswick on Nov. 15, 1942, the daughter of Guy and Della Leech Young. She was a graduate of Brunswick High School, class of ’61, and earned her B.A. in childhood education from Barrington College, R.I.
She was a teacher at the Harpswell Island School for four years before heeding God’s call to become a foreign missionary. In 1970 she joined CBFMS, which later became World Venture, for whom she served for 38 years. 36 of those years were spent in service as a kindergarten teacher at Faith Academy in the Philippines.
Returning to the area, she was a member of the Berean Baptist Church where she continued her work with children in Good News Clubs and Child Evangelism Fellowship. She was a light for Jesus wherever she went.
She is survived by her brother, James Young; two nephews, David Young and James Young; a grand-nephew, Zachary Young; many cousins and friends from around the world.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mid-Coast Hospital and The Hill House for their companionate care of Ann Young.
Friends and family are invited to visit 10 – 11 a.m. Saturday Jan. 20, 2024 at the Berean Baptist Church, 15 Cumberland St, Brunswick, ME. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., with a time of fellowship to follow.
Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.
In lieu of flowers,
donations can be made to:
Samaritan’s Purse or:
Faith Academy care
of World Venture
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.