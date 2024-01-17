BRUNSWICK – Ann C. Young, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Jan.9, 2024 at the Hillhouse, Bath with her long-time friend Glenna Field by her side.

Ann was born in Brunswick on Nov. 15, 1942, the daughter of Guy and Della Leech Young. She was a graduate of Brunswick High School, class of ’61, and earned her B.A. in childhood education from Barrington College, R.I.

She was a teacher at the Harpswell Island School for four years before heeding God’s call to become a foreign missionary. In 1970 she joined CBFMS, which later became World Venture, for whom she served for 38 years. 36 of those years were spent in service as a kindergarten teacher at Faith Academy in the Philippines.

Returning to the area, she was a member of the Berean Baptist Church where she continued her work with children in Good News Clubs and Child Evangelism Fellowship. She was a light for Jesus wherever she went.

She is survived by her brother, James Young; two nephews, David Young and James Young; a grand-nephew, Zachary Young; many cousins and friends from around the world.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mid-Coast Hospital and The Hill House for their companionate care of Ann Young.

Friends and family are invited to visit 10 – 11 a.m. Saturday Jan. 20, 2024 at the Berean Baptist Church, 15 Cumberland St, Brunswick, ME. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., with a time of fellowship to follow.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Samaritan’s Purse or:

Faith Academy care

of World Venture

