SCARBOROUGH – Lisabeth “Lisa” Ann Brown, 72, of Scarborough, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 16, 2024 at The Woods at Canco Retirement Community.

Lisa was born on April 14, 1951 in Blissfield, Mich. before moving to Southern California. Lisa followed her heart to Maine, and settled in Scarborough.

Throughout Lisa’s life she wore many hats in the hospitality, banking, and insurance industries, and was always the life of the party. Lisa was a skilled cook and baker, enjoyed socializing with friends, and loved animals, especially her pet cats. Lisa was a proud mother and grandmother, and one of our favorite memories of her was sitting in her Jeep with her headlights shining on the pond so her son could learn to skate.

Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Jack E. Brown; and ex-husband, Charles “Chuck” Sanborn Jr.

She is survived by her mother, Sally; husband and good friend, Donald Dowen; brother, John E. Brown and wife Nancy; two sons, David Dowen and his wife Gina, and Charlie Sanborn and his girlfriend, Lindsey Walker; grandson, Chase; and two nephews, Jeffrey and Thomas.

Lisa will be cremated per her wishes, and she will be dearly missed.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous