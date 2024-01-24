WATERVILLE – Raymond A. Delano, from Waterville, a cherished Army veteran, devoted family man, and lover of cooking and antique cars, passed away on Nov. 27, 2023, at the age of 80. Born on May 23, 1943, Raymond’s life was marked by dedication, resilience, and compassion.

Raymond grew up in a large family with eight brothers, three of whom survive him, Joseph Delano of Independence, Kan., Douglas Delano of Scarborough, and Lawrence “Skip” Delano of Kissimmee, Fla. He was a beloved father to Stacy Ross of South Windham, and Shannon Alumootil of Charlotte, N.C. His role as a grandfather brought immense joy to his life, blessing him with four grandchildren, Marie and Tristan Ross, Matthew and Noah Alumootil; and a great-grandchild, Matthew Ross.

A proud graduate of South Portland High School, Raymond’s sense of duty led him to join the Army, where he honorably served for six years in the 173rd Airborne Division. His time in the military took him to Vietnam, Germany, and Japan, leaving a lasting impact on his character and worldview.

After his military service, Raymond dedicated his career to the Guilford Railroad, where he worked until his retirement in 2005. His retirement years were filled with his passions for cooking and restoring antique cars, activities that he shared generously with friends and family.

Raymond’s legacy is not only in the adventures he embarked upon but in the lives he touched with his warmth and generosity. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. Raymond’s life is a testament to the strength and spirit of a true hero, and his memory will be cherished forever.

His graveside service is scheduled for 12 p.m., April 4 at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Rd., Augusta, ME 04330.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home and Cremation Care, One Church St., Augusta, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at http://www.khrfuneralhomes.com.

