BOWDOINHAM – Dennis C. Tome, 68, of River Road, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

Dennis was born in Damariscotta to Harry and Pauline (Colby) Tome. He lived most of his life on River Road, across the street from his high school sweetheart, Rachelle Mateyko. In 1975, they married and began a life of 48 years together.

Dennis graduated from Brunswick High School in 1973. In August of that fall, he began a 45-year career at Bath Irons Works. During his time there, he worked as a welder, pipefitter, and deck plate planner, and developed many long-lasting friendships.

Dennis loved being near his family and in 1978 he built a home next door to his parents and across the street from Rachelle’s. Later, in preparation for retirement, Dennis built a welding shop called Cathance Creations. He provided welding and fabrication services to many locals around the area.

Dennis was a loving husband and devoted father. He treasured his grandchildren and enjoyed attending their activities, including soccer, softball, football, and cheering, and would travel across the state to support them. He was excited to take the family to Disney World in 2022.

Dennis enjoyed hunting and fishing. His favorite memories included hunting in Bowdoinham with his family and ice fishing trips up north with friends. He loved boating in the bay and treasured the summers spent on his boat, Mission Impossible, with the Merrymeeting Bay Yacht Club. Most recently, he enjoyed golfing with many of his buddies from BIW. He also loved spending time in his shop, Cathance Creations, where many stopped by to visit.

Dennis loved his hometown of Bowdoinham and collected many treasures representing its history. As a young man, he was a member of the Bowdoinham Volunteer Fire Department and also served as a town constable for several years. As his children grew, he spent several years as a coach for Bowdoinham’s Little League and Babe Ruth teams. He was especially proud of his work on the first Bowdoinham Waterfront Committee, which worked with the Army Corp of Engineers to create the park we have today. He was a strong advocate of the Town Hall restoration efforts and spent many hours volunteering for early improvement projects. Most recently, he has been an avid supporter of the Bowdoinham Food Pantry. He spent several years working with wife, Rachelle, packing and delivering for the student backpack program.

Besides his wife, Rachelle, he is survived by their son, Michael, daughter, Kelli Noyes and her husband, David; and six grandchildren, Makenzy, Jennifer, Emily, Jacob, Kaiden and Makayla. He is survived by a sister, Lorrie and her husband Dwain Swindler; a niece, Jessica Bleau and her family; and a nephew, Nicholas Frizzle and wife Haley. He is also survived by his stepmother, Carlyn Tome, and stepsisters, Debra Tait and husband Greg, Sherry Colville and husband Cliff, and their families. Dennis always felt blessed to be surrounded by family, including several aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as many dear friends.

Special thanks to CHANS, the New England Cancer Center in Topsham, Dr. Kathleen Trapp and all of the family and friends who provided support throughout this journey.

Visiting hours will be at Kincer Funeral Home on Feb. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m., with a time to celebrate memories and stories beginning at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ambrose Church, in Richmond at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10, with a gathering to follow in the parish hall.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

Memorial donations may be made to the

Bowdoinham Food Pantry,

9 Main St., Suite C,

Bowdoinham, ME 04008,

c/o Jennifer Stonebreaker,

or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

