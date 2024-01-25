Kenneth H. Young

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Kenneth H. Young, 86, of St. Petersburg, Fla., formerly of Bath, transitioned to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com for full obituary and to access the link to view the Jan. 14 Florida funeral service. Please also check back on their website for details for a springtime service in Maine.

