BOWDOIN – Spencer Keane Alexander, 65, of Bowdoin, passed away at home on Jan. 10, 2024, of natural causes.

Spencer was born on July 24, 1958 in Brunswick, one of seven children, to Kenneth S. Alexander and Jaqueline (Coombs) Alexander Skelton. He was born into a very large extended family which he very much cherished. He was raised in Bowdoin and lived there for the majority of his life and had many friends from town.

Spencer was a carpenter by trade but liked to tinker and would do anything, especially alongside his brothers. He liked to try any eating establishment without much of a dress code and was most impressed by a generous serving. One of his favorite things was to go for a ride with his brothers or uncles but anyone would suffice. He loved to see what there was to see and what there might be to buy, for the right price. Whether he could actually use it wasn’t always important. He was one thing consistently and that was a character.

Spencer always stayed close with his siblings (or, they watched out for him) and was often present in their lives. This made him a fun uncle to his many nieces and nephews, by all of whom, he will be greatly missed.

Spencer was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Robin Alexander and Jason Alexander and sisters, Brenda Uhle, Cindy Lebourdais, Cheryl Alexander, Elaine Kelly; as well as many beloved aunts and uncles.

There will be a committal service at the West Bowdoin Cemetery in the spring.

