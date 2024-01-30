BRUNSWICK – John “Mike” Hahn, 73 of Brunswick, passed away at the Hill House in Bath on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas, to John Hahn and Beverly Miller.

Mike worked in retail from Grossmans to Goodwill and furniture and stereos in between. Mike watching sports and Law and Order SVU. Go PATS!!

Mike is survived by his wife Mardie Womeldorf, daughter Maegan Dotter and her husband Aaron, son Nathan Hahn and by his brother David Hahn.

A celebration of his life June 17 2024 at a location to be determined.

Donations may be made in his honor to MidCoast

Humane Society in Brunswick.

