TOPSHAM – Jeannette Belanger, 91, passed away peacefully in her home in Topsham on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. She was born on March 26, 1932, in Waterville to the late Ephrem and Clara Gagne (Giguere). She was the youngest of nine children of which only three survived to adulthood.

Jeannette attended primary school at St. Francis de Sales parochial school and completed her high school education at Mount Merici Academy in Waterville graduating in 1951. She started her working career at the Central Maine Power Company and worked at the Waterville office for nine years.

It was during the presentation of a French play in 1957 in which Jeannette was the female lead that she met her lifelong partner Ronald Belanger who passed away on June 13, 2014. They were married on Nov. 21, 1959, and then moved to Lewiston. Oldest son Dennis and daughter Linda were brought into the world during the several years they lived in Lewiston. In December 1965, they moved to their brand-new home in Topsham. The following year son Michael was born and six years later son Stephen was born. Jeannette lived in the home until her passing.

Jeannette spent many years nurturing her four children, participating in school activities with them, following their many sports activities and resurrecting her piano skills that she learned as a child at Mt. Merici. For many years, she gave piano lessons in her home to well over one hundred child and adult students. Over time she took organ lessons from Joseph Zinni in Portland, who encouraged her to pursue a career in church music.

For over 50 years she has been an organist in All Saints Parish and was still playing until the time of her passing. She regularly played at weekend and holiday masses, funerals, and weddings and as the choir organist. She started her career at St. John the Baptist church in Brunswick, and since 1981, Jeannette has been the church organist at St Charles Borromeo Church in Brunswick, for 42 years. She also played at St Katherine Drexel in Harpswell and St Mary’s in Bath. She has been described by fellow parishioners as “dedicated, feisty, friendly and fun” and “like the Energizer bunny”.

Jeannette was a devoted and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was known for her kindness, generosity, humor, and faith. She will be missed and loved by all who knew her.

She is survived by her son Dennis and his wife Janet of Milford, Conn., daughter Linda and her partner Kathy of Boynton Beach, Fla., son Michael of Topsham and son Stephen and his wife Andrea; granddaughters Sara and Macy of Lake Worth, Fla. Also surviving are her sister-in-law Theresa Gagne of Waterville and Betty Rancourt of Winslow.

She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years Ronald, her brother Emile of Waterville and brother Larry of Hartford, Conn.

A funeral mass will be held in the spring of 2024 at St Charles Borromeo Church in Brunswick, followed by a burial in the family plot at St. John’s Cemetery in Brunswick at dates to be announced.

The family would like to thank the staff of Mid Coast Hospital and CHANS Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate care and support during Jeannette’s final days.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St, Brunswick.

On-line condolences or messages may be left at https://stetsonsfuneralhome.com/obituaries/jeannette-belanger-2024.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made, as per her stated wishes to:

St Charles Borromeo in Brunswick, Maine

in her memory

