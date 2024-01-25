FREEPORT – Brian Dafni was born in Denver, Colo. on Aug. 6, 1959. He died of natural causes on Jan. 2, 2024.

Brian was an adventurous youth, riding his bike all over the neighborhoods of Denver, Colo. until he moved with his parents to the U.S. Virgin Islands. While there, he met the mother of his children and made some of his lifelong friends.

He graduated from high school on St. Croix in 1977 (?) before moving to New Orleans where he began his career in Quality Assurance (QA) at Martin Marietta (now Lockheed Martin). During his 25 years of employment there, he worked on numerous programs, including the Space Shuttle program, and was awarded for merit. He also operated a vinyl siding business, rode Harley Davidsons and grew orchids in his spare time.

He moved to New England, first to Vermont and then later to Maine, following Hurricane Katrina, which devastated his home in the greater New Orleans, La. region in 2005. He began working as an independent contractor in QA for Raytheon, traveling along the Eastern seaboard to visit various sites. Amidst his travels, he managed to complete his associate degree in business at University of Phoenix in 2008 and also took classes in electronics and soldering. He was a lover of animals and nature and learned to cultivate his beautiful backyard to attract specific bird species. He enjoyed being outdoors and boating on his historic boat, Steer Clear, as well as with friends. He will be missed.

Brian is survived by Sharon Marry; daughters Jessica and Daneel Dafni, son, Jacob Dafni; grandson, Jasper Dafni; sister, Lorraine Bright and brother, Michael Dafni.

Preceded in death by his father and mother, Avinoam and Nancy Dafni.

A Celebration of Life is to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Midcoast Humane.

