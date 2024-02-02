POWNAL – Ira Toler Sansom III, 50, fondly known as “Tres”, passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, 2024 at 7:19 a.m. at his home in Pownal, in the arms of his wife and surrounded by the love of his family.

﻿Tres, the son of Ira, Jr. and Judy Sansom, was born Oct. 30, 1973, in San Antonio, Texas. Before moving to Maine, Tres resided in Texas until 2017. Tres graduated from Wylie High School in 1992, University of North Texas in 1996 where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Secondary Education/English, and from Dallas Theological Seminary in 1999 where he received his Master of Christian Education. Tres is a man who fervently loved his Heavenly Father.

﻿He was married to the love of his life, Katherine (Kate) Sansom, for almost 14 years. Both being ministry-minded, they built a life together focused on ministry, family and friendships (old and new).

﻿Tres’ life was marked by his unwavering commitment to sharing his love for Jesus with others. His life of service included serving with Texas Youth Evangelism Ministries, leading staff daily devotionals and chapel services at Highland Lakes Camp. He also worked each summer with the volunteer youth at the camp, authoring camp youth curriculum and counseling materials. Tres was the youth minister and then associate pastor at Pedernales River Fellowship, in Spicewood, Texas. He served as small group pastor at One Chapel, in Spicewood, and also at Eastpoint Christian Church, in South Portland, Maine, where he served as the marriage ministry leader until he and his family started attending White Pine Community Church, North Yarmouth, Maine in February of 2022.

﻿Tres never met a stranger and genuinely loved everyone he met. Tres and Kate loved the fellowship and friendships that grew through them opening their home to host small group Bible studies.

﻿Tres spent the last 31 years of his life as a quadriplegic. He handled his injury with a daily dependency on God and determination to live each day to the fullest. His inner strength and faith was an inspiration. He will be sorely missed and remembered by all who knew him.

﻿Tres is survived by his devoted wife, Katherine (Kate); and children Benjamin (Ben) and Abigail (Abby); his parents, Ira and Judy Sansom; siblings, Phillip Sansom (wife Annie) of Seguin, Texas and Natalie Sidoti (husband Joe) of Greenbrier, Ark.; his in-laws, John and Kimberly Libby of Pownal; brothers-in-law Alexander Libby (husband Nicholas Ibarguen), Matthew Libby (wife Kathryn), sister-in-law Janna Glynn (husband Michael). He is also survived by eight nieces, three nephews and multiple extended family members.

﻿A Memorial Service honoring Tres’ life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, at White Pine Community Church, 94 Cumberland Rd., North Yarmouth, ME. 04097. (Due to limited parking, carpooling is recommended).

﻿The scattering of Tres’ ashes will take place at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at family property outside Yancey, Texas.

﻿Special thanks to Hospice of Southern Maine, with a special attention to Tres’ nurse Kelly. Also to the multiple caregivers who blessed the last year of Tres’ life with their help and love. Kate, Ben and Abby are forever grateful for every single person who have poured into their lives during this difficult time. An additional special thanks to White Pine Community Church for all of the help and love provided over the last year in the form of multiple monthly meals, house cleaning, support, prayers and friendships. You are all forever in their hearts.

﻿In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tres’ honor to: Teen Missions International

An organization out of Florida which trains teenagers to be missionaries but in the process teaches the teens to love Jesus. Ben went on a trip in the summer of 2023 and it changed his life forever. Tres would love to support the ministry that taught his son to love Jesus and learn to trust in Him. https://teenmissions.org/project/core-mission-fund

