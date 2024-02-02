FREEPORT – Jack E. Conner II, passed on Jan. 28, 2024 at the age of 77. He was born in Bath on May 22, 1946, the son of Natalie (Perkins) and Jack E. Conner, Sr.

Jack graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1964 and attended Wentworth Institute in Boston, Mass. In 1967, he went to work at Communications Satellite Corporation (COMSAT) in Andover as an electronic technician.

On Jan. 7, 1968, Jack married Andrea Doak of Woolwich and the couple settled in Rumford where they resided for 32 years. In 1989 Jack started working for WMTW-8 in Auburn and retired in 2013 as their Chief Engineer. The family relocated to South Freeport in 1996.

Jack was an avid ham radio operator with call sign KA1QG. He was a member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers and was a life member of the American Amateur Radio League (AARL). Jack was a 32 degree Mason and belonged to the Solar Star Lodge in Bath and the Freeport Lodge in Freeport. His interests were wide-ranging and he was self-taught in many skills and trades.

Jack enjoyed the outdoors, troubleshooting and repairing electronic equipment, home projects and cooking, but most of all spending time at the family cottage in Five Islands.

He is survived by his wife, Andrea; daughter, Ellen and husband Steve Adams of Townsville, Australia, daughter, Janet and husband Mike Kinane of Townsend, Ga.; brother, John E. Conner and wife Judy of York, brother, Mark A. Conner of Hampton, N.H.; plus extended family.

Jack was predeceased by his mother and father.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. at the First Parish UCC Church, 40 Main St., Freeport with a reception downstairs immediately following the service.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath, ME 04530. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack’s name to

The Owl’s Head Transportation Museum,

P.O. Box 277,

Owl’s Head, ME 04854 or

The Georgetown Historical Society

P.O. Box 441,

Georgetown, ME 04548-0441

