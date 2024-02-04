PORTLAND – Barbara Orlando, 93, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, after a long fulfilling life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory’s Church in Gray on Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. A graveside ceremony will be held at a later date.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Barbara’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous