Conner II, Jack E. 77, of Freeport, Jan. 28. Service 1 p.m., Feb. 10 First Parish UCC Church, Freeport, reception to follow. Arrangements Daigle Funeral Home, Bath.
Conner II, Jack E. 77, of Freeport, Jan. 28. Service 1 p.m., Feb. 10 First Parish UCC Church, Freeport, reception to follow. Arrangements Daigle Funeral Home, Bath.
