PORTLAND – Jean McCabe, 70 years of age, passed peacefully in her home in Portland on Thursday Jan. 25, 2024. Born April 25, 1953 in Bath, Jean was the daughter of Edward (Bud) Ross McCabe and Virginia Trott McCabe.

﻿Jean was educated in the Bath school system, where in 1971 she graduated from Morse High School. In recent years she reconnected with the alumni association and loved spending time with her classmates.

﻿Jean attended Husson College before starting a long career as a legal assistant. She eventually moved to Portland where she raised her three children. She volunteered at their schools and spent time teaching Sunday School at Woodfords Church. Her proudest moments were watching her children grow into successful adults. She was their biggest supporter and could often be seen at sporting events cheering them on.

﻿She loved gathering with family and friends and especially cherished the opportunities to spend time with her grandson Ari. She was delighted to welcome her granddaughter Scarlett in October 2023. Jean was instrumental in organizing extended family reunions and always provided the best appetizers at these gatherings.

Jean was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her daughters Kali Collins, Kelsey Collins and son Shaun Collins and his wife Luisa; grandson Ari Brokos and granddaughter Scarlett Collins. She is also survived by brothers Lee McCabe and wife Terry and Lynn McCabe and wife Theresa; nieces Sara Sleeper and husband Scott, and Rachel McCabe.

﻿Family and friends are invited for visiting hours at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

﻿The family will be having a private celebration of life in the spring.

To share memories of Jean or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit

http://www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers,

please make donations in honor of Jean to:

the Center for Grieving Children or:

The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous