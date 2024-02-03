PERRIS, Calif. – Richard “Dick” Libby Plummer died of natural causes in Perris, Calif., on Dec. 23, 2023. He leaves his wife Phyllis (Wheeler) Plummer of 75 years; son Theodore Plummer, daughter Susan Sigerson; grandsons Ted Tipton and Clifford Plummer; four great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Dick was born in Portland, Maine on April 24, 1924, the son of Sampson and Grace Plummer. He graduated from the original Falmouth High School in 1942, and served in the US Air Force from 3-1943 to 10-1945. He landed in Normandy soon after D-Day.

After the war he drove Falmouth school buses under his father, a beloved head janitor for whom the high school was named, until he realized he had more to give. So he graduated from Gorham Teachers College in 1954, and with no background in deaf culture graduated from Clark School For The Deaf in Massachusetts in 1955. He became fluent in sign language and simultaneously used that long after retirement, while he spoke orally. He taught at the Deaf School on Mackworth Island for five years, then at the school for the deaf in Riverside, Calif., where he retired. His wife retired after 24 years of teaching. They began a busy life between their homes in California, Maine and Florida. Dick drove one of their motor homes between those places, until in 2014 they sold their last motor home and houses outside of California.

He had many friends and a good sense of humor.