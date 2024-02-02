CAPE ELIZABETH – Thomas Graney, devoted husband, father, grandfather and uncle, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 due to complications of Lewy body dementia.

Tom was born in Methuen, Mass. on March 26, 1938 to Thomas A. Graney, Sr. and Evelyn (Hillis) Graney. He and his sister, Maryann (Woronka), spent a happy childhood in Methuen, Mass. with Findeisen’s Dairy in their backyard.

Tom graduated from Tenney High School in 1956 playing football, basketball, and baseball and then graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Merrimac College in Andover, Mass. in 1960. He went on to attend graduate school in Engineering at Syracuse University, finishing his coursework before joining the Airforce and attaining the rank of captain.

While Tom was stationed with the Airforce in Madison, Wis., he met and fell in love with Joan (Omernik) Graney of Rosholt, Wis. They married in 1965 and settled in Mansfield, Mass. to raise a family. Tom worked for 33 years at Raytheon Data Systems in both Norwood and Sudbury, Mass. as a Principal Engineer. He was a hard worker and valued employee, leading teams in innovative work on both airport radar and weather radar systems. In turbulent weather, his family recalls him rushing out to “go to the lab” to work on the Nexrad weather system.

Tom loved studying history and current events, New England sports, and the outdoors. He played tennis and enjoyed running, hiking and cross country skiing. More than anything, Tom loved his family. His children remember him as a caring father who expected much from them. On holidays and weekends, he enjoyed recreating with his family at historic sites, national parks, the beach and sporting events. He valued close relationships with friends from high school, college and “the gourmet club.” He was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mansfield, Mass. and served as the President of the St. Vincent De Paul Society for several years.

After retirement, Tom and Joan moved to Cape Elizabeth. He, often accompanied by Joan, walked to the lighthouse at Fort Williams park twice nearly every day – he had promised himself during his long commute in Massachusetts traffic that, once retired, he’d walk during his commute time and he stuck with that promise. In retirement, Tom became a caring and devoted grandfather. Nothing made him happier than being surrounded by his children, his six grandchildren, his nephews and niece and their children.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Maryann (Graney) Woronka; and his son, Daniel Graney.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joan (Omernik) Graney; his son, Thomas A. Graney III and wife, Jiahong (Chen) Graney, of Quincy, Mass., his daughter, Carolyn Graney and husband, Michael Wilson, of South Portland, and his son, David Graney and wife, Michele (Chamberland) Graney, of Kingston, Mass. He is survived by six grandchildren, Ethan and Benjamin Graney, Thomas and Yenenesh Wilson, and Aiden and Andrew Graney. He is also survived by a niece and nephew, Holly Doxrude of Marina Del Rey, Calif. and David Doxrude of Sheboygan Wis.; and by his sister Maryann’s sons Andrew Woronka of Salem, N.H. and Michael Woronka of Windham, N.H., his wife, Tracey Woronka, and daughters, Lindsey and Courtney Woronka, with whom he maintained a very close, loving relationship.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday Feb. 5, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., at the Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home, 233 Lawrence St., Methuen, Mass. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., in St. Monica Church, 212 Lawrence St., Methuen, Mass. Burial will take place at a later date.

For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family please visit http://www.pollardfuneralhome.com. The Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home is honored to serve the Graney family.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous