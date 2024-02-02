Anne Gass library guest

Maine author Anne B. Gass will be at the public library to discuss her book “We Demand: The Suffrage Road Trip,” based on the true story of Swedish immigrants Ingeborg Kindstedt and Maria Kindberg traveling from San Francisco, California, to Washington, D.C., with women’s suffrage activists in 1915.

The discussion will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7. Learn more about Gass and the book at annebgass.com/we-demand.

February Formal

The Windham Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a February Formal Friday, Feb. 9, for children in the fifth grade and younger.

The event will take place at Windham Middle School from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The evening will feature a dance contest, door prizes, a DJ and refreshments.

The cost is $30 for one adult and one child and $10 for each additional person. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Get them online at windhamrecreation.com or at the parks and rec office. Prices increase on Monday, Feb. 5. For more information, call 892-1905.

Community dinners

There are four more free community dinners coming up this month. They are all from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

On Feb. 8, the meal will be held at the Windham Hill UCC at 140 Windham Center Road. On Feb. 15, St. Ann’s Episcopal Church will be the host at 40 Windham Center Road. Then on Feb. 22, the dinner will be at St. Ann’s but hosted by Faith Lutheran Church. The final dinner of the month will be served at Windham Hill UCC and hosted by Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

The full list and contact information are listed at waysidemaine.org.

Cancer support

After a brief holiday interlude, the Windham Cancer Support Group is back on schedule for 2024. The next meeting will be Feb. 27.

Meetings are held on the last Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Windham Public Library. Anyone who is affected by the disease is welcome to attend. All meetings are confidential. For more information, go to the group’s Facebook page, facebook.com/windhamsupport.

