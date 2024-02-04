Tunney, Viola L. 78, in Falmouth, Jan. 12. Visit 8:30-9:30 a.m., May 10, Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home and Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Notre Dame Church, Springvale
