SCARBOROUGH – David M. Wood, 75, of Scarborough, passed away on Feb. 5, 2024.

Visiting hours will be 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 10, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 Route 1, Scarborough. A funeral service and reception will follow. For full obituary and to offer online condolences, please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous