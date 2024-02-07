PORTLAND – Marilyn Louise Williams, 79, of Portland, peacefully passed away on Jan. 29, 2024, at Maine Medical Center, where she was surrounded by her close family. Marilyn was born in Portland, on Sept. 29, 1944, and was a graduate of Deering High School in 1963.

In her early years, she loved to travel with family. She was fond of knitting and crochet. She sold many of these items at a weekly flea market with her father.

She was a big fan of classic television shows including the Little Rascals, the Little House on the Prairie and Highway to Heaven. Marilyn took care of her parents, Frank and Lila Williams, along with working at Maine Medical Center in the Radiology department for many years. Marilyn was generous, she regularly donated money to support Alzheimer’s care, veterans care, her church, and several more.

She was a member of the Emmanuel Assembly of God Church on Washington Avenue for over 50 years where she had many friends and a Pastor, Ken Wilcox, who she trusted and confided in.

She will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Lilia and Frank Williams; her sister, Sally McCloskey and her brother Richard Williams.

She is survived by her nephews, David McCloskey, Will McCloskey, and Tom Williams; niece, Deanna Williams, along with her grandniece, Christie Jennings and her grandnephews, Nick Adams and Thomas Williams.

A service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland, Maine. A committal service will follow directly after her service at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland.

