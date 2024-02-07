Hires, promotions, appointments

Norway Savings Bank promoted Darci Hamm to executive vice president and chief operating officer. It also promoted Christine McMann, vice president, applications analyst III; Talley Estes, vice president, commercial administration team lead; Jessica Lilly, vice president, applications analyst III; Duncan Mixer, assistant vice president, commercial lender; and Beth Garza, assistant vice president, loan operations servicing assistant manager.

Meagan Calhoun was promoted to area retail leader for southern Maine at KeyBank. She joined the bank in 2020 and became a branch manager in eastern Pennsylvania a year later.

Physician Assistant David Lloyd Ghiorse and Nurse Practitioner Leana Maria Thomas have joined Northern Light Mercy Hospital’s cardiovascular care team. Ghiorse spent 11 years in cardiology at Martin’s Point Health Care in Biddeford, Gorham and Portland. Thomas is a board-certified adult gerontology primary care nurse practitioner with 15 years of experience and previously worked in the cardiology office at Wentworth Douglass Health Partners in Dover, New Hampshire.

Northern Light Mercy Hospital opened a new cardiovascular care center at their Yarmouth center at 385 Route 1.

