PORTLAND – Anthony “Dick” Orlando DiPhilippo passed away peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 7, 2024 in the home he shared with his wife of 55 years, Thelma (Cyr) DiPhilippo.

“Dickie”, as he was known to friends and family, was born in 1936 to Edward and Henrietta (Paolino) DiPhilippo on Middle Street- “Little Italy” – in Portland. He graduated from Portland High School in 1955 where he was half-back for the football team and a member of the prestigious Bronzy Club.

Dick worked much of his life in the family business, Eddie’s Variety, and later at Brockway Smith as a forklift operator. He retired in 1999.

He enjoyed dancing and met Thelma at the Hawaiian Hut Dance Club in 1965. They enjoyed dancing together for many years.

His great love was golfing, having learned to play as a young boy with his father. He was a regular at Riverside Golf Course and continued to play with a steady foursome throughout the years. His proudest golf moment was his hole-in-one on the par 3, 3rd hole at Riverside, in 2009.

He was an original foodie. His mother “Nana” taught him to cook early in life and he enjoyed eating, cooking, and bringing friends and family together around his table.

Later in life he took great joy in the accomplishments of his children and grandsons, Joe and Matt, and was always available to them with a kind word, quiet advice, a good laugh, or a plate of pasta.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma (Cyr) DiPhilippo; his daughter, Renée DiPhilippo Cooper and fiancé David Stiehr, his daughter, Colette DiPhilippo Wold and Larry Wold; his brother, James and Heidi (Johnson) DiPhilippo; his grandson, Joe Cooper and fiancée Crystal Poncsak, and his grandson, Matt Cooper and partner Amélie Vavrovsky;’ along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

A Mass will be celebrated on Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Parish, 72 Federal St. in Portland, followed by a reception.

Arrangements in the care of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the DiPhilippo family.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the charity of your choice.

