CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – Born on June 11, 1939, in McKeesport, Pa., Carolyn passed Jan. 16, 2024, at the age of 84. She was vivacious, talented, diligent, creative, and beautiful, inside and out!

She graduated with high honors from McKeesport High in 1957, earned a B.S. in Speech (Radio, Television, Film and Theatre) and English from Northwestern University in 1961, and an M.S. in Education from Elmira College.

Carolyn’s interests and passions were many. She loved all types of literature and read thousands of books. Gardening brought her immense pleasure and pride, and she cultivated stunning perennial and vegetable gardens. Many enjoyed her holiday baskets of jams and jellies made from produce she hand-picked from her own garden and farm fields. She devoted years to working alongside her husband to renovate their Corning, N.Y. property at West Wind Farm, where she loved their five horses and horseback riding over their 200 acres.

An avid skier, she made sure her family was the first on the lift each weekend! Her love of music was evident, as she was an accomplished pianist and opera singer. Carolyn had a deep passion for theater, not only as the acclaimed lead in many productions throughout her high school and college years, but also as the director of hundreds of children’s musical and theatrical productions throughout her career.

In her many professional roles as teacher, Principal, Head of School, Director of Admissions/ Development/Marketing and Communications, she influenced countless students over more than 50 years at Carder School, Chase Collegiate, North Yarmouth Academy (NYA), Stoneleigh-Burnham, Maine Central Institute (MCI), and Hyde School.

Carolyn was a dedicated volunteer: Trustee at MCI, VP of the Delta Gamma Sorority of Maine, member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Educators Honorary, Trustee of the Waterbury (Conn.) Symphony, New York State Girl Scouts, Corning Philharmonic Society, Hospital Chapter A Society, Corning-Painted Post Historical Society, and the Post College Advisory Board.

Carolyn is survived by loving family, George, husband of 63 years; daughters Stacy Langa and Alison Merrill, son-in-law, Jon Merrill, and former son-in-law, George Langa; grandchildren, Olivia and Sophie Langa, Hannah and Cameron Merrill.

She was predeceased by parents Hazel and Malcolm Judkins; brother, Alan Judkins; nanny, Anne Ference; and beloved pets Caesar and Suzie, Baron and Sadie, Robbie, Duffy and Deedee, Shah, Bentley, Tiger and Cocoa.

Carolyn will be deeply missed, but her exuberance will be remembered and will continue to inspire all those who knew and loved her!

A spring gathering will celebrate Carolyn’s life.

The family kindly requests donations in her memory to either NYA, MCI or Hyde for scholarships, music or drama.

