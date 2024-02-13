Higgins, Daisy M. 96, of Scarborough, Feb. 9. Visiting hours, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 15, followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m., Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Higgins, Daisy M. 96, of Scarborough, Feb. 9. Visiting hours, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 15, followed by a funeral ...
Higgins, Daisy M. 96, of Scarborough, Feb. 9. Visiting hours, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 15, followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m., Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.