WESTBROOK – Bob (Robert) Milton of Westbrook, Maine passed away at Maine Medical Center on Feb. 6, 2024, with his family by his side. He was born on Sept. 22, 1972, to Richard and Joanne Milton of Westbrook. Despite his life-long illness, Bob lived his life vivaciously, he was unique in all respects.

Bob graduated from Westbrook High School in 1991 where he excelled in culinary arts. He graduated from The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y. in 1996. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and the New England Patriots. He enjoyed dealing in the billiard trades and played in several pool leagues. In the last decade of his life, all of Bob’s sisters helped him at different times in different ways, especially Anne who coordinated all of his medical care, housing, finances and much more.

Bob was predeceased by his parents; his eldest sister, Linda Jollie, and nephew Richard Jollie. Bob is survived by a sister Anne Davis (Charles Davis) of Old Orchard Beach, Nancy Milton Heath (Michael Heath) of Westbrook and a sister Deb Fritzson (Richard Roy) of Raymond; and seven nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the entire care team at Casco Bay Dialysis and the team in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Maine Medical Center.

Arrangements are made by Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service. A private interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery in Westbrook at a later date

﻿In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the:

National Kidney

Foundation

(https://support.kidney.org) or:

American Kidney Fund

(https://secure.kidneyfund.org)

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous