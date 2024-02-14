Terranova, Joseph 88, of Wells, formerly of Framingham/ Brighton, Mass., Feb. 9. Visit 2-4 p.m., Feb. 16, Bibber Memorial Chapel, Wells.
Terranova, Joseph 88, of Wells, formerly of Framingham/ Brighton, Mass., Feb. 9. Visit 2-4 p.m., Feb. 16, Bibber Memorial Chapel, Wells.
