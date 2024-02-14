SACO – Our precious father, Robert Charles Stevenson, 96, United States Navy, passed away peacefully at his Saco home surrounded by his loving family on Feb. 9, 2024.

Born in Quincy, Mass. on April 19, 1927, son of John Miller Stevenson of Lowell, Mass., and Mabel Lillian Smith of Canada.

Robert was predeceased by his parents; his only sister, Joan Stevenson Arel of South Carolina; his wife of 58 years, Avis Gertrude Eastman of Hallowell; and his first-born son, Robert Clifton Stevenson.

When Robert was a boy, his parents owned a store in Braintree, Mass. where he would deliver groceries to customers in the front basket of his new red bicycle ($24.95).

During his teen years at Braintree High School, class of 1945, he worked at a local Auto Body Shop. When he had one extra dollar, he would borrow his dad’s car and for a gallon of gas, he would go roller skating (on wooden wheels) with a few friends. After an evening of skating, they would stop for a box of fried clams on the way home.

At 17, he enlisted with the Navy to “do his duty” during WWII. However, he was not allowed to go to boot camp until he turned 18 in April. He then chose to finish his last six months of high school in three. He then went to boot camp in May 1945. The day he graduated from boot camp; the war was over. He was allowed to come back to Massachusetts to see his family for one week before his assignment. When he returned to California, he was the butcher on the USS Severn AO-61. This ship carried fresh water to the larger ships in Okinawa, Japan.

During his absence from home, his father said to his mother, “If we are ever going to make a change, now is the time”. They came to Ocean Park where the four of them had vacationed for many prior years. His parents had bought a house and were living here in Maine.

He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy on July 28, 1946. He returned to his family in Ocean Park and wasn’t quite sure what he wanted to do for work. He joined his father doing house painting and working part-time in the Ocean Park Post Office. In 1947, his uncle asked him “Why don’t you try plumbing?” He went to work as an apprentice for George Cooper in Old Orchard Beach. Later on, George explained that his wife was a Stevenson and that was why he hired Robert. In 1948, Robert’s father purchased the Ocean Park plumbing business and Robert went to work with his father who had taken ill.

While his father was in the hospital at the Trull in Biddeford, he asked Robert “Did you notice that cute nurse? Go ask her out.” Robert being so shy decided to rearrange the medical equipment that was left in the room. When the cute nurse returned, she realized Robert was “messing” with her. Shortly after that, Robert followed Avis out into the hallway and asked her out. He called her “The Love of my Life”. They were married on March 4, 1950, and had six children. Bobby (dec). He is survived by his five children, Bonnie Stevenson of Pennsylvania, Gary Stevenson of Maine, Dan Stevenson of New Hampshire/Texas, Beth Dube of Maine, and Paula Sherwood of Maine. Robert has seven grandchildren, Caleb, Sarah, Joelyn, Katie, Charity, Rachel and Gabe. Robert also had 10 great-grandchildren, Joe, Jane, Thomas, Scott, Arianna, Isaiah, Ava, Jasper, Kinlee and one on the way. He had one great-great-grandchild, Maverick. Robert loved interacting with his family of all ages, from the oldest child to the littlest great-great-grandchild. He loved watching the youngest ones all play together at family outings and meals. He would sit there and smile saying, “I was little once.”

Robert started into the auto business in 1977, with his two sons and started Trident Auto Sales. In 1980, they started Rogada Services, hence the name came from the first two letters of each member’s name. Robert worked in the plumbing business until retirement in 1992. Then he joined his sons from 1992 to 2003 driving to pick up cars. On occasion, he would take Avis to ride with him, so they would have a nice ride and dinner and make a day of it. He loved this.

In 2004, the auction business was sold, and Robert worked at the Cascade Golf Range, in Saco until 2019. He loved meeting all the people at the golf window, and he would converse and exchange stories with them.

Special thanks to Wound Care Center Biddeford, Maine Medical Center, Sue and the team at Hospice of Southern Maine, New England Cancer Specialists, and Southern Maine Medical.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday Feb 15, 4 to 7 p.m. at Dennett, Craig and Pate, 365 Main St., Saco. Services will be Friday Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. at the same place, followed by a graveside ceremony with military honors at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Then there will be a reception at Birdies, 168 Saco Ave, in Old Orchard Beach.

Flowers are lovely, but donations are welcomed at American Cancer Society, or Hospice of Southern Maine in Scarborough in

Robert’s memory.

