BRUNSWICK – Sidney Gray Wood, 38, of Brunswick, passed away at home on Jan. 28, 2024. He was born on June 11, 1985 to Deborah Gray Wood and Wyllys Godfrey Wood in Boston, Mass. Sid grew up in Falmouth where he competed on the football, lacrosse, and downhill ski teams. After attending the University of Denver, he returned to Maine.

His daughter, Flora Gale Wood, lit up his life from the moment she was born in 2017. Sid joined Tyler Technologies in 2016 and devoted himself tirelessly to work and to life outside of work to build a stable and loving world for Flora.

Sid loved the outdoors. In his younger years he loved skiing and annual family vacations to Squam Lake. More recently, he lived on Highland Lake and then Hogan Pond, where he shared many special memories with Flora. When he became passionate about something, he dove in headfirst (quite literally off of a ski jump once), fearlessly (a brief love for surfing upon moving back to Maine meant early morning surfing sessions in the frigid winter ocean), and with meaning (he named his beloved dog Katahdin after the highest mountain in Maine, which he summited in 2013 to scatter the ashes of his beloved mother, who was supposed to climb it just weeks after she died unexpectedly in 2005).

Sid will be remembered for many things, but mostly his fun-loving personality, enormous heart, and empathetic nature. He was a devoted father, son, grandson, brother, and uncle who was always looking out for others. Sid put family and friends first and has a large community of loved ones who were blessed to be part of his life over the years.

Sidney lived full of love for those who went before him. He was preceded in death by his mom, Deborah Gray Wood; grandfather, Douglas Gray, Jr., grandfather, Sidney B. Wood, Jr., and grandmother, Edith Potter.

Sidney is survived by his daughter, Flora Gale Wood of Brunswick; his father and stepmother, Godfrey and Karen Wood of Falmouth; his grandmother, Suzanne Gray of Duxbury, Mass.; his sister and brother-in-law, Amanda and Zach Bratun of San Francisco, Calif., his sister and brother-in-law, Whitney and Eric Bylin of Palm Beach, Fla.; his aunt, Dana Moodey of East Sandwich, Mass.; three nephews, one niece; and three cousins.

A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 43 Foreside Rd. in Falmouth on Saturday April 20 at 11 a.m., followed by a reception in the Church Auditorium.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Flora’s education fund at gofundme.com/sid-flora.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous