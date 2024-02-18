Martin, Thomas L. 58, in Plano, Texas, Feb. 9. Celebration of life in Dallas, Texas, later this month and Higgins Beach this summer.
Martin, Thomas L. 58, in Plano, Texas, Feb. 9. Celebration of life in Dallas, Texas, later this month and Higgins Beach this summer.
