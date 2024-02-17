New Hampshire scored three goals in the third period to beat Maine 5-2 and complete a men’s Hockey East weekend sweep on Saturday in Durham, New Hampshire.

Maine (18-8-2, 10-7-1 Hockey East) took a 1-0 lead in the first period when Donavan Villeneuve-Houle scored 4:29 in. Harrison Blaisdell tied it for New Hampshire (16-11-1, 9-8-1) midway through the second period and Morgan Winters gave the Wildcats the lead with 56 seconds left in the period.

New Hampshire stretched its lead to 3-1 on a power-play goal by Colton Huard early in the third. Maine responded with a goal by Scott Harrison, but Cy LeClerc and Liam Devlin scored later in the period as New Hampshire pulled away.

Victor Ostman made 31 saves for the Black Bears, who have lost three straight. Jakob Hellsten stopped 21 shots for New Hampshire.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE 57, VERMONT 55: Anne Simon and Adrianna Smith both scored 16 points as the Black Bears ran their winning streak to six games with a win over the Catamounts in Burlington, Vermont.

Advertisement

The Black Bears (18-8, 11-1 America East) trailed 20-8 after the first quarter but outscored the Catamounts 22-11 in the third to take the lead.

Sarah Talon added 15 points for Maine.

Andejela Matic scored 14 points for Vermont.

BOWDOIN 78, TUFTS 60: Sydney Jones scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the top-seeded Polar Bears (23-2) beat the Jumbos (11-13) in a NESCAC quarterfinal in Brunswick.

Megan Tan added 11 points for Bowdoin, which will host the semifinals and final next weekend. The Polar Bears will face No. 5 Middlebury in the semifinals.

BATES 66, HAMILTON 50: Morgan Kennedy scored 17 points, and Elsa Daulerio had 16 points and nine rebounds as the Bobcats (21-4) beat the Continentals (17-8) in the NESCAC quarterfinals in Lewiston.

Advertisement

The third-seeded Bobcats will face No. 2 Trinity in the semifinals.

TRINITY 51, COLBY 35: Kate Olenik scored 12 points as the Mules (12-12) lost to the Bantams (19-6) in the NESCAC semifinals in Hartford, Connecticut.

ST. JOSEPH’S 73, DEAN 26: Maddie Lebel scored 15 points as the Monks (18-7, 14-0 GNAC) beat the Bulldogs (2-22, 0-14) in Franklin, Massachusetts.

Angelica Hurley added 12 points for St. Joseph’s in its regular-season finale.

UNE 60, HARTFORD 39: Jordyn Franzen scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Nor’easters (19-6, 14-3 CCC) cruised to a win over the Hawks (10-14, 6-11) in their regular-season finale, in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Gabby Soter added 12 points and Sydney Jenisch had 10.

Advertisement

MEN’S BASKETBALL

VERMONT 68, MAINE 57: Kellen Tynes scored 17 points and Jaden Clayton added 13, but the Black Bears (11-15, 3-8 America East) lost to the Catamounts (21-6, 11-1) in Orono.

Shamir Bogues scored 21 points for Vermont, which has won 28 straight meetings with Maine.

UNE 89, HARTFORD 80: Adrian Torres scored 21 points as the Nor’easters (8-17, 6-12 CCC) beat the Hawks (7-18, 2-15) in their regular-season finale in West Hartford, Connecticut.

ST. JOSEPH’S 106, DEAN 68: John Paul Frazier scored 20 points as the Monks (16-9, 12-2 GNAC) beat the Bulldogs (9-17, 5-10) in Franklin, Massachusetts.

Remijo Wani added 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Advertisement

SOUTHERN MAINE, VERMONT STATE-CASTLETON 60: Clay Kuhn scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures as the Huskies (14-11, 9-7 LEC) beat the Spartans (7-18, 3-13) in their regular-season finale in Gorham.

Chance Dixon added 12 points, while Cody Hawes recorded 10 points and 12 rebounds. Tommy Whelan also scored 10 points.

OBIT: Lefty Driesell, the Hall of Fame coach whose folksy drawl belied a fiery on-court demeanor that put Maryland on the college basketball map and enabled him to rebuild several struggling programs, died. He was 92.

BASEBALL

PITTSBURGH 13, MAINE 3: South Portland’s Noah Lewis allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out three and walking eight in five innings as the Black Bears (0-3) lost to the Panthers (3-0) in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous