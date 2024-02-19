University of Maine senior Anne Simon is on familiar ground after being named America East Player of the Week for women’s basketball for the second straight week.

Simon has received the honor seven times this season and 11 over her career. This week, she guided Maine to a pair of wins. In Maine’s 80-57 win over Bryant, Simon scored 31 points on 11-of-18 shooting to go with six steals. In a 57-55 win at Vermont, she had 16 points and five steals.

Simon ranks sixth on Maine’s all-time scoring list and 16th on the America East career scoring list with 1,820 points.

BOWDOIN: Junior guard Sydney Jones has been named the NESCAC women’s basketball Player of the Week.

Jones scored a game-high 25 points, including 11 in the opening period, as the Polar Bears opened a 17-point first-quarter lead in a 78-60 win over Tufts in the NESCAC quarterfinals on Saturday. Jones added 10 rebounds, five assists, and no turnovers while becoming the 20th player in school history to surpass 1,000 career points.

AP POLL: Southern California, which has won six straight games, climbed three spots to No. 7 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll Monday while South Carolina remained a unanimous No. 1.

USC swept Oregon and then-No. 11 Oregon State over the weekend. The six teams in front of USC didn’t change, with South Carolina leading the way with all 35 first-place votes.

Ohio State was right behind South Carolina, marking the first time in seven weeks that a No. 2 team held its place for two consecutive polls. No. 3 Stanford, Iowa, Texas and North Carolina State followed the Buckeyes.

Gorham native Mackenzie Holmes and Indiana stayed at No. 14, while Cumberland native Anna DeWolfe and Notre Dame dropped three spots to 19th.

MEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE: Hockey East announced Monday that Maine senior forward Donavan Villeneuve-Houle has been suspended for one game stemming from an incident at 4:42 of the second period on Saturday at New Hampshire.

Villeneuve-Houle was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a 10-minute misconduct for contact to the head. He will be ineligible to play Friday against Northeastern, but is able to return to the lineup on Saturday against the Huskies.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

AP POLL: UConn became the first unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll this season, while Washington State jumped into the rankings Monday at No. 21 to end a 302-week drought stretching back to the 2007-08 season.

Houston rode an easy win against Texas over the weekend into the second spot ahead of Purdue, while Arizona moved up one spot into fourth and Tennessee – with South Portland native JP Estrella – climbed three spots to round out the top five.

