Nina Howe scored 20 points Tuesday and top-seeded St. Joseph’s College rolled into the semifinals of the Great Northeast Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament by defeating eighth-seeded Rivier 74-64 at Standish.

The Monks (19-7) will be home Thursday in the semifinals against No. 4 Emmanuel.

St. Joseph’s opened a 24-9 lead in the first quarter before Rivier (10-17) pulled within 33-26 at halftime. Rivier made it a one-point game midway through the third quarter before the Monks spurted again, and the difference was never closer than five in the fourth.

Grace Ramsdell added 15 points for the Monks, who shot 47 percent. Hailey Anderson added 12 points and Elisabeth Stapelfeld had 10.

Lyric Grumblatt scored 30 points for Rivier.

SOUTHERN MAINE 65, PLYMOUTH STATE 55: Tamrah Gould scored 19 points and Tara Flanders added 18 as the third-seeded Huskies (13-13) beat Plymouth State (11-14) in a Little East quarterfinal at Gorham.

The Huskies will be at No. 2 UMass-Dartmouth in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

USM led 29-21 at halftime and led by as manay as 17 points. Plymouth State led for only 19 seconds.

FOOTBALL

COLLEGE PLAYOFFS: Beginning next season, the field for the 12-team event will comprise five conference champions and seven at-large selections after the university presidents who oversee the CFP voted unanimously to tweak the format.

The move to decrease the number of spots reserved for conference champions from six to five was prompted by realignment and the disassembling of the Pac-12. An expected vote last month was delayed at the Pac-12’s request.

ALABAMA: Coach Kalen DeBoer hired Nick Sheridan as offensive coordinator and JaMarcus Shephard as co-offensive coordinator.

