CAPE ELIZABETH – Milton “Milt” L. Hallowell, long time resident of Cape Elizabeth, passed away on Feb. 5, 2024, after a short illness. He was surrounded by family and his beloved wife of 68 years, Marguerite.

Milton was born on April 15, 1928, in Augusta, to Ernest and Greta (Basset) Hallowell. Growing up on Bangor Street, he was active in sports from a young age, playing and lettering in baseball, football, and basketball until his graduation from Cony High School in 1946.

Following his graduation, Milton enlisted in the United States Army and served with the 24th Infantry Division during WWII. Following his military service Milton enrolled at Nichols College in Dudley, Mass., graduating in 1950.

With the outbreak of the Korean War, Milton was recalled back to active duty. This time, he served with the 101st Fighter Interceptor Wing in the U.S. Air Force at the Dow Air Force Base in Bangor. After his Korean War service, Milton continued serving with the Maine Air National Guard. Over the next 36 years, he was based at Fort Preble in South Portland, Fort Williams in Cape Elizabeth, the Air National Guard installation in South Portland, and the Maine National Guard Headquarters at Camp Keyes in Augusta. In total, Milton served his country for 40 years, where he earned the rank of Chief Master Sergeant.

During his military career, Milton was honored with several awards, including the World War II Victory Medal, the Army of Occupation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the prestigious Air Force Commendation and Air Force Achievements Medals.

In 1956, Milton married Marguerite Cyr after meeting at Camp Keyes, and together, they raised four sons in Cape Elizabeth: Thomas, David, Steven, and James.

Milton was heavily involved with his sons’ Little League Program, coaching all levels of the program, including a major league all-star team that won a state championship. Milton was also president of the Senior League team, which included two of his sons, when they won the New England Championship.

In his retirement, Milton continued his love of sports by following various Boston, New England, and Cape Elizabeth sports teams as well as watching his seven grandchildren play sports, including soccer, rugby, football, ice hockey, and sailing.

Milton also served on several committees and clubs including the East Boothbay Shores Association, the Riverside Cemetery Commission, the American Legion (Fitzgerald-Cummings Post #2), and the Bethlehem Lodge of Masons. Additionally, the East Boothbay Shores Association recently honored Milton and his wife, Marguerite, for a land donation that allowed for the creation of a community deep water dock for local boaters. He was also a long-time member of St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church in Cape Elizabeth.

In the summers, Milton would take his family to East Boothbay where they enjoyed solace on Little River with his parents and his brother’s family. This annual tradition has continued for close to 70 years and includes second, third, fourth and now fifth generation spouses, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Milton will be fondly remembered by both his family and the East Boothbay community as puttering around the family cottage or sitting on his porch with Marguerite, reading a book and sharing a “proper” Gin and Tonic with family members.

Milton was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Maynard; and his son, David.

He is survived by his wife; his remaining sons, his daughters-in-law Wendy, Anne, and Kathryn; his grandchildren, Sarah, Carly, Sam, Katelyn, Justin, Sydney, and Megan; his great-grandson, David; sister-in-law, Suzanne; his six nieces and nephews; and his nine great-nieces and nephews.

Milton’s family would like to thank the dedicated staff of both 75 State Street and Heron House, where Milton resided towards the end of his life. Though he leaves behind a large and beloved legacy, his family takes solace in knowing that he has reunited with his family and his son.

A memorial service will be held at St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church on May 4.

In lieu of flowers,

the family requests that donations be made to

The Heron House

Programming Fund.

