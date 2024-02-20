HEBRON – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Judy, a woman whose life was a tapestry woven with love for animals, unwavering loyalty, and a resilient spirit. Judy departed unexpectedly from this world on Jan. 20, 2024.

Judy’s love for dogs, cats, horses, and really any animal was a defining aspect of her life. From her early years as a paper girl at the age of 12, where her faithful companion Stryder, accompanied her on her route, to the companionship of many other dogs including Scarlett, Olive, Daphne and Abbey. Dogs were not just pets to Judy but cherished members of her family. The passing of her Sweet Abbey Rose in November marked a profound loss for Judy, as she had shared 13 wonderful years with her loyal canine friend.

She was a graduate of Old Orchard Beach High School, and Casco Bay College where she graduated with a Legal Services degree. Judy’s life was characterized by her dedication to those she cared about. She worked at a local attorney’s office, and ABB (formerly, EC Jordan), before beginning a nearly 30-year battle with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and other health issues where Judy displayed incredible strength and determination. Even in challenging times, she sought the bright side and fought tirelessly to maintain her well-being.

Judy’s compassionate nature extended beyond her immediate circle. She took pride in caring for Louie, who was a former paper route customer, as he aged and needed assistance with errands their friendship became something they both enjoyed. Over time, Louie became not just a friend, but a cherished individual for whom Judy became a trusted and dedicated caregiver.

Despite leaving her hometown, her love for the ocean remained constant. Every chance she could, she would spend sitting on the beach, listening to the soothing sounds of waves crashing against the shore. A visit to the beach almost always included a stop at the park to sit on the bench dedicated to her father and pepere that sits next to pepere’s tree. Sunrises, campfires, and daily texts and nightly calls with two special people also brought her joy. She lived vicariously through the travels and experiences of her friends.

Judy’s infectious laugh is a memory etched in hearts of those who knew her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, resilience, and the unwavering bond she shared with her animal companions. In our hearts, she will forever be remembered for embracing life within her own limitations with a positive spirit, finding beauty in every moment.

Judy may now rest in peace, surrounded by the serenity she sought in life.

Judy is survived by her mother, Geraldine Merrithew; three brothers, Michael Tousignant and his wife, Aimee, Robert Tousignant, and Jeffrey Tousignant, and his wife, Heather; one sister, Diane Labrie and her husband, Shawn; her stepmother, Bernice Tousignant; and nephews Tom and Maxwell.

Judy was predeceased by her father, Donald Tousignant, and her stepfather, Irvin Merrithew.

A celebration of Judy’s life will be held later in the spring.

