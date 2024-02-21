YARMOUTH – Mabel Seona Knowles, 98, went to be with her sweetheart on Feb. 14, 2024, at Coastal Manor in Yarmouth, Maine. She was born in Wilton on Nov. 27, 1925, to George and Albina (Hatch) Knowles.

She attended grammar school in Wilton. She was a member at Calvary Hill Baptist Church and later she attended First Baptist Church in Yarmouth. Mabel moved to Portland where she worked in two private homes and two nursing homes for a short period of time before beginning her 25-year career at Maine Medical Center in the Environmental Services Department.

If you have been through Yarmouth, you may have seen Mabel and her sister Viola walking hand-in-hand through town. When they weren’t out walking, you could find them playing a competitive game of cards; Kings in the Corner and Solitaire were among Mabel’s favorites. She loved crocheting, knitting and tatting, and dancing, but would never turn down a good old wrestling match if it came her way.

Mabel is survived by her sister, Ann Thompson; sister-in-law, Melissa Knowles; nephews, Orin and Steven; nieces, Terry, Diane, Carmela and Julia and many great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings: Alfred, Viola, Harold, Dorothy, and Orin; and a brother-in-law, LeRoy Thompson.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, from 2-4 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Interment will be May 17, 2024, at 1 p.m., at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com. Honored to be caring for the family of Mabel S. Knowles is Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous