SABATTUS – Charles Pomerleau, 74, died at his home on Sunday Feb. 18, 2024. He was born Nov. 3, 1949 in Skowhegan a son of Walter and Joan Bolduc Pomerleau. He was a graduate of Winthrop High School, class of ’67. Following graduation, he entered into service in the US Army, serving two tours in Vietnam with the Army Airborne.
He was mostly a private man, enjoying his closest friends and family at home. He had had a passion for rocking, searching and collecting gem stones in West Paris, Maine. He was an avid gun collector and enjoyed going to the range with his children, grandchildren, and friends. A proud “gaming nerd”, he spent hours on his laptop only equally balanced with his love of books, especially spy novels.
He was predeceased by a brother, Timothy Pomerleau, a brother-in-law, William “Bill” Mitchell.
He is survived by his wife, Margie Libby of Brunswick; two sons, Matthew Pomerleau of Auburn, Joshua Pomerleau of Mechanic Falls, two daughters, Jessica Richardson of Brunswick, Melissa Nielsen (Richard) of North Waterboro; three brothers, Robert Pomerleau (Sue) of Monmouth, Daniel Pomerleau of Readfield, Dennis Pomerleau of Vermont, two sisters, Jackie Mitchell of North Port, Fla., Becky Peterson (John) of Fort Meyers, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Aria, Sierra, Finley, Gavin, Nolan, Owen, Mason, Lennox; one great grandchild, Madison and three bonus grandchildren, Phoenix, Alaina, Rorik; numerous nieces and nephews.
Abiding by Charlie’s wishes, services will be held privately with family. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.
Memorial contributions can be made to:
Travis Mills Foundation
647 Castle Island Road
Mt. Vernon, ME 04352
(travismillsfoundation.org)
