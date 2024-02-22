Palmer, Chad Rae 30, of Hollis, Feb. 19. Calling hours, Feb. 25, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, Buxton.
Palmer, Chad Rae 30, of Hollis, Feb. 19. Calling hours, Feb. 25, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, Buxton.
