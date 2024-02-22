BERLIN, N.H. – Katrina A. Pinard, 58, of Berlin, N.H., passed away unexpectedly at Androscoggin Valley Hospital on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, with her family by her side, after a brief battle with cancer.

﻿Katrina was born in Bath, Maine on July 28, 1965, the daughter of Anne (Gray) Carter and Joel Carter. She was a graduate of Gorham High School Class of 1983. She attended college at Berlin Vocational Technical College and successfully completed her training as a State Licensed Nursing Assistant.

﻿Katrina had several jobs throughout the years where she developed friendships that lasted a lifetime. One thing about Katrina is that she left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She enjoyed several years helping patients in need of home care. She also worked at the local IGA (now known as Berlin Marketplace). She then spent many years being a homemaker. One of the things she took pride in was keeping her home clean and tidy. She and Marcel made a great team when it came to house chores, esp the dishes. Her favorite job of all, however, was being a wife, mother, and Nana.

﻿Katrina’s biggest joy in life was being a Nana to all three of her grandchildren, Jaylin Pinard, Brooke Bangma, and Alex Bangma. Jaylin spent many weekends with her Nana where they developed a special bond; she was her Little Miss Muffet. Katrina spent many weekends in Massachusetts visiting her other grandchildren as well! Brooke and Alex spent a lot of time with her during the summer months, which she always cherished. In her spare time, she enjoyed many hobbies, such as making handmade blankets for friends and family, traveling with her mom & visiting family in Maine, going to Massachusetts to visit her daughter, and recently she enjoyed playing Bonco with friends once a month. Her favorite thing to do, however, was spend time with her loved ones. She and Marcel were married for 32 years!

﻿Family includes her husband Marcel Pinard, of Berlin, N.H.; their beloved cat Ruby; son Joel Pinard and his wife Jaimie of Gorham, N.H., daughter Amanda Bangma and her husband Stephen of Douglas, Mass.; her mother Anne Carter of Bowdoinham, Maine; brother Gary Carter and his wife Deb of Richmond, Maine; brother Kevin Carter and his wife Jill of Bowdoinham, Maine. She had several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Joel Carter; sister Sinda Chamberlain; grandparents; and several other relatives.

﻿As she requested, there will be no funeral services. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.