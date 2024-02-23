EPPING, NH – Chiara Ferrante Cyr, 35, of Epping, NH, Portland, Maine and Lettomanoppello, IT passed away peacefully the morning of Feb. 21, 2024 with her loving family by her side.

Chiara was a caring, compassionate, and empathetic individual who dedicated her life to the arts and her community. Chiara worked for many years in public service doing constituent services for a United States senator, as a fundraiser for United Way. She most recently worked as an office manager for a wealth management company.

She graduated from Deering High School with honors in 2006, and from St. Joseph’s College in 2010 where her initial inclination for pre-med was overcome by her passion for history. Her love of music, theater and the arts began when she was a member of Deering Players Chamber Choir. This was followed by becoming an active member with Community Little Theater in Auburn and Granite State Choral Society, where she served on the Board.

﻿Chiara is survived by her son Jean-Luc and husband Eric; her parents Gina and Rocco Ferrante of Portland; her sister Anna Lisa; as well as extended family both here and in Italy.

﻿Visitation will be held from 2 – 5 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 25, 2024 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue in Portland. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m.

Monday Feb. 26, 2024 at St. Peter’s Catholic church, 72 Federal Street in Portland. Private burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

﻿To share memories of Chiara or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers,

contributions in Chiara’s

memory may be made to:

the Center for Grieving Children

555 Forest Ave.

Portland, ME 04101

