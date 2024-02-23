MARLBOROUGH, Mass. – In loving memory of John B. Townsend III, affectionately known as Pastor John, whose life beautifully exemplified the virtues of dedication, generosity, love, and loyalty. Born on Oct. 10, 1948, in Portland, Maine, USA, he made an indelible impact on all who knew him until his departure on Feb. 8, 2024. As his daughter, I am honored to share his remarkable story.
Family and friends will gather to honor and remember John for a period of visitation on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Church of the Nazarene, 800 South St, Fitchburg, MA 01420 from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. A funeral service will take place following visitation at 4:00 PM.
Arrangements are under the care of Brandon Funeral Home. Please visit http://www.brandonfuneral.com to offer a condolence or share a memory.
