HARPSWELL – Paul Alexander Standridge, 87, of Harpswell, passed away peacefully on Dec. 28, 2023. He was born on March 22, 1936, in Monroe, N.C., to Lorene Cashion Nash and Paul Alexander Nash. When Paul was 2 years old, his mother married Edgar Donald Standridge.

Paul was a true Southern gentleman and a beloved member of his community. He dedicated his life to public service and made a lasting impact on the Union County community. Paul served three terms on the Union County Board of Commissioners, where he tirelessly worked to improve the lives of his constituents. He spent three of those years as the chairman, and four years as the vice chairman. One of his constituents told him that she had voted for him not because of all the things he had done that he talked about, but because he was an Eagle Scout. He was very proud of that. Before his career in public service, Paul served in the U.S. Navy for four years, where he developed strong leadership skills and a deep sense of duty.

In addition to his public service, Paul had a successful career in the business world. He was the president of Elkridge Greenhouses Inc., a hydroponic greenhouse, and was a member and one-time president of the North Carolina Greenhouse Vegetable Growers Association. Prior to that, he held positions as the director of transportation and customer service with Martin Marietta Cement Division and vice president of the South Dakota Cement Co.

Outside of his professional life, Paul had a variety of interests and hobbies. He became an Eagle Scout when he was 16 years old and took great pride in this achievement. Paul also enjoyed fishing and was an avid private pilot.

Paul will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Ann; children, Eric, Susan, and Kevin (Meg); and grandson, Hayden. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorene Cashion Standridge; and his stepfather, Edgar Standridge.

Paul’s legacy will live on through his numerous contributions to his community and his dedication to public service. He will be remembered as a kindhearted and honorable man who made a positive impact on the lives of those around him. His family and friends will cherish the memories they shared with him.

A memorial service to celebrate Paul’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gordon Funeral Services & Crematory. For more information or to leave condolences, please visit gordonfuneralservice.com.

In lieu of flowers,

the family kindly requests donations to be made in Paul’s honor to the:

Boy Scouts of America or:

another charity

of your choice

